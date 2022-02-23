Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.77 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $238.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $210.50 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.