Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.22 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94.

