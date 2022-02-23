Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 176 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.