Charles J. Meyers Sells 2,825 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.26, for a total transaction of $1,969,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $12.17 on Tuesday, hitting $680.77. 588,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $751.09 and its 200 day moving average is $791.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $359,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

