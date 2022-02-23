Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 51 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CME Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in CME Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.94. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

