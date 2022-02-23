Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 665 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $355.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.90. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

