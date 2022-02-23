Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 33,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $3,916,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

