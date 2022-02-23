Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

