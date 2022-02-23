Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,525 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $257.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.16. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

