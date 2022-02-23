Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.32. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

