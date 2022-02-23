Chemed (CHE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $463.99 on Wednesday. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chemed by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

