Chi-Foon Chan Sells 12,570 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chi-Foon Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $287.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.26 and a 200-day moving average of $326.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $156,603,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $127,122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.