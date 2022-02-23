China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JRJC opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92. China Finance Online has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.