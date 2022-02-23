China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.41. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

