China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.30. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 460,450 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

