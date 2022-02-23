China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.30. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 460,450 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.
