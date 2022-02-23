Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CHP.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.41. 204,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,965. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.74. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.53 and a 1 year high of C$15.40.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

