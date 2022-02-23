Citadel Advisors LLC Has $24.31 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $24,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 513,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

