Citigroup Inc. Acquires 433 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 133.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CATC opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

