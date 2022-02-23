Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 3,163 Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGHT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,324,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 214,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40.

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

