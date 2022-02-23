Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 133.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 94,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

CATC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.