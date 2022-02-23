Citigroup Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 371,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 139,645 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $510.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

