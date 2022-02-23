Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.60.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

