Citigroup Inc. Invests $72,000 in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,324,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. Sight Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 86,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

