Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,277 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enerplus by 79.5% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

