Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,936 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,562,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,686,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,999,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,724,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,251,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,915.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

