Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 345.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hayward during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 33.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,772,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,567 in the last 90 days.

HAYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Hayward stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

