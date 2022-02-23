Citigroup Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $80.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $140.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,441,923. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.