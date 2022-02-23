Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,653 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,865 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $36,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 496,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

