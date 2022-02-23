ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Trading Down 1.3%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.41 and last traded at $42.66. Approximately 5,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.