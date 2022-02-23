Clearshares LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearshares LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.55. 81,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,451. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.