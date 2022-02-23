Clearshares LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearshares LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.55. 81,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,451. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.