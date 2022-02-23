Clearshares LLC Sells 11,406 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearshares LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 393,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,981,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 153,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

IJR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 141,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

