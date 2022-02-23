Coldstack Price Hits $0.73 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $207,389.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.56 or 0.06982808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,623.86 or 0.99906258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

