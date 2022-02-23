Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s current price.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE:CFX opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

