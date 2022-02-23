Colony Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,460 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 337,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,931 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 741,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 236,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,897,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.