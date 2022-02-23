Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,484 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

