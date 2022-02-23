Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NYSE USB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 118,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

