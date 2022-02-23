Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,569 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,207,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,798,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

