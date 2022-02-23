Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.18

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.18 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 467416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

