Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cominar REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.95.
Cominar REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.