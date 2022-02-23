Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 202.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

