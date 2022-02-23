Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Price Target Lowered to €24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.68) to €24.00 ($27.27) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

Shares of PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.