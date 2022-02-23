Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 391,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 321,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 943.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 254,853 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

