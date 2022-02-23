Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BVN opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 52,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

