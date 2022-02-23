Comparing Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) & Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cohen & Steers pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

65.3% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bridge Investment Group and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.33%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Cohen & Steers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 79.90% 57.52% 29.43% Cohen & Steers 36.21% 87.37% 49.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Cohen & Steers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.31 $146.92 million N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $583.83 million 6.58 $211.40 million $4.30 18.53

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Bridge Investment Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

