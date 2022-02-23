Comparing Visa (NYSE:V) & B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Visa (NYSE:V) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.59% 40.11% 16.73% B. Riley Financial 31.96% 80.02% 14.14%

Visa has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visa and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 17.58 $12.31 billion $6.04 36.64 B. Riley Financial $902.72 million 1.93 $205.15 million $19.63 3.21

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Visa and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 20 0 2.83 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa currently has a consensus target price of $269.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Visa pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Visa has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Visa beats B. Riley Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM). The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment operates through the retail store liquidations and wholesale and industrial assets dispositions. The Financial Consulting segment consists of bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments segment includes UOL, through which the firm provide consumer Internet access, and magicJack, through which it provides VoIP communication and related product and subscription services. The Brands segment consists of its brand investment portfolio that is focused on generating revenue through the licensing of trademarks and is

