Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.34 Million

Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce $425.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.90 million and the lowest is $410.76 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $426.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. 259,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

