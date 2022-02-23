COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.64. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 34.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

