Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $181,716. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 280,267 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 170,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 157,319 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

