Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Posts Earnings Results

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Computer Task Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.720 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,910. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

