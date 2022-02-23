Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 547,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992,403. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.